embedded world Product Showcase: NEXCOM’s AIGE 100 Edge AI Computer

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

The demand for AI applications in automation and robotics is rapidly growing, driven by the need for devices that can locally process data, enable real-time decision-making, and efficiently execute complex AI models.

The AIGE 100 fanless box PC from NEXCOM is ideal for the quick production of artificial intelligence product prototypes. Based on NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ Module, the PC supports 275 TOPS computing power for the aforementioned features, and the 12-core NVIDIA® Arm® Cortex-A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU enables multitasking and parallel processing, as well as real-time and energy-efficient processing with 3MB of L2 cache and 6MB of L3 cache.

NEXCOM’s AIGE 100 features a fanless design, supports a temperature range of -10°C to 55°C, a voltage input range of DC 12~30V, and supports wall-mounting and rail installation.

NEXCOM’s AIGE 100 in Action

The AIGE 100 is designed to handle complex AI models for natural language understanding, 3D perception, and multi-sensor fusion, which can be achieved with the 2048-core NVIDIA® Ampere GPU with 64 Tensor Cores, two NVDLA v2 deep learning accelerators, and one PVA v2 vision accelerator.

For storage, the fanless box PC is equipped with 64GB of eMMC 5.1, and 64GB of 256-bit LPDDR5 memory with a bandwidth of 204.8GB/s. Additionally, the PC possesses a wide range of front I/O with four USB 3.0 ports and three RJ45 LAN 10GbE ports, and rear I/O with one power connector, one GPIO (4DI & 4DO), two COM (Non-full signal, 1 x DB9, COM1 RS-232/422/485, COM2 RS-232), one OTG (Type-C) one recovery, and one ground screw hole.

For expansion, the solution features one Micro SD, one M.2 Key M 2280, one M.2 Key B 3052, supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, and one Mini PCIe Full-size slot with mSATA support, and two MIPI CSI-2.

Getting Started with NEXCOM’s AIGE 100

The AIGE 100 supports AI frameworks like TensorFlow, Caffe, and PaddlePaddle, along with tools such as TensorRT and DeepStream SDK. For automation and robotics, NVIDIA’s Isaac ROS (ROS 2 Humble) SDK enables integration, while NexRTOS + IGH ensures real-time performance for EtherCAT Master applications, Servo control, and Distributed I/O.

NEXCOM’s BSP Customization Service for the AIGE 100: