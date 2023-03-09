The Road to embedded world ’23: Taipei, Taiwan, UDinfo
March 09, 2023
News
UDinfo will be attending embedded world 2023 where it will be located in hall 2 booth 340 showcasing its industrial flash storages and DRAM modules.
Visit UDinfo at its booth to learn from its experts for on the following.
- 2TB CFX with Physical Destory Function.
- DDR5 DRAM Modules
- SSD products with Power Loss Protection Functions
- High Capacity 1TB SD Card *High Capacity PCIe M.2 2280 8TB * High Capacity 2.5" SATA 16TB