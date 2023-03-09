Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world ’23: Taipei, Taiwan, UDinfo

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 09, 2023

News

UDinfo will be attending embedded world 2023 where it will be located in hall 2 booth 340 showcasing its industrial flash storages and DRAM modules.

Visit UDinfo at its booth to learn from its experts for on the following.

  • 2TB CFX with Physical Destory Function.
  • DDR5 DRAM Modules
  • SSD products with Power Loss Protection Functions
  • High Capacity 1TB SD Card *High Capacity PCIe M.2 2280 8TB * High Capacity 2.5" SATA 16TB 

 

