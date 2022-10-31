Embedded Computing Design

Transcend's TCG Opal SSDs Innovate Data Storage Security

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 31, 2022

News

Image Provided by Transcend Information

Transcend Information, Inc. developed its industrial-grade TCG Opal encrypted solid-state drives (SSDs) with 256-bit encryption and to adhere to TCG Opal 2.0 standards and IEEE 1667 specification while adding support for Microsoft® eDrive for security solutions within defense, finance, and smart healthcare.

The SSDs are self-encrypting devices (SEDs) featuring sector-specific security, pre-boot authentication, and the ability to perform encryption and decryption on the devices instead of a host.

For password management and sector-specific authorizations, Transend provides its  TCG Opal Toolbox to better manage security in areas of large operation.

Transcend Industrial-grade TCG Opal SSDs

Interface

Form Factor

Product

DRAM

Capacity

NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4

M.2 2280

MTE712A

With DRAM

256GB-2TB

NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4

M.2 2280

MTE672A

DRAM-less

128GB-1TB

NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4

M.2 2280

MTE560I

With DRAM

80GB-640GB

NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4

M.2 2242

MTE470A

DRAM-less

128GB-1TB

SATA III 6Gb/s

M.2 2280

MTS970A

With DRAM

128GB-2TB

SATA III 6Gb/s

2.5”

SSD470A

With DRAM

256GB-4TB

For more informtion, visit us.transcend-info.com.

