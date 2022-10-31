Transcend's TCG Opal SSDs Innovate Data Storage Security
October 31, 2022
News
Transcend Information, Inc. developed its industrial-grade TCG Opal encrypted solid-state drives (SSDs) with 256-bit encryption and to adhere to TCG Opal 2.0 standards and IEEE 1667 specification while adding support for Microsoft® eDrive for security solutions within defense, finance, and smart healthcare.
The SSDs are self-encrypting devices (SEDs) featuring sector-specific security, pre-boot authentication, and the ability to perform encryption and decryption on the devices instead of a host.
For password management and sector-specific authorizations, Transend provides its TCG Opal Toolbox to better manage security in areas of large operation.
Transcend Industrial-grade TCG Opal SSDs
|
Interface
|
Form Factor
|
Product
|
DRAM
|
Capacity
|
NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4
|
M.2 2280
|
MTE712A
|
With DRAM
|
256GB-2TB
|
NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4
|
M.2 2280
|
MTE672A
|
DRAM-less
|
128GB-1TB
|
NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4
|
M.2 2280
|
MTE560I
|
With DRAM
|
80GB-640GB
|
NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4
|
M.2 2242
|
MTE470A
|
DRAM-less
|
128GB-1TB
|
SATA III 6Gb/s
|
M.2 2280
|
MTS970A
|
With DRAM
|
128GB-2TB
|
SATA III 6Gb/s
|
2.5”
|
SSD470A
|
With DRAM
|
256GB-4TB
For more informtion, visit us.transcend-info.com.