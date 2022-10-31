Transcend's TCG Opal SSDs Innovate Data Storage Security

Image Provided by Transcend Information Transcend Information, Inc. developed its industrial-grade TCG Opal encrypted solid-state drives (SSDs) with 256-bit encryption and to adhere to TCG Opal 2.0 standards and IEEE 1667 specification while adding support for Microsoft® eDrive for security solutions within defense, finance, and smart healthcare.

The SSDs are self-encrypting devices (SEDs) featuring sector-specific security, pre-boot authentication, and the ability to perform encryption and decryption on the devices instead of a host.

For password management and sector-specific authorizations, Transend provides its TCG Opal Toolbox to better manage security in areas of large operation.

Transcend Industrial-grade TCG Opal SSDs

Interface Form Factor Product DRAM Capacity NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 2280 MTE712A With DRAM 256GB-2TB NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 2280 MTE672A DRAM-less 128GB-1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 2280 MTE560I With DRAM 80GB-640GB NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 2242 MTE470A DRAM-less 128GB-1TB SATA III 6Gb/s M.2 2280 MTS970A With DRAM 128GB-2TB SATA III 6Gb/s 2.5” SSD470A With DRAM 256GB-4TB

For more informtion, visit us.transcend-info.com.