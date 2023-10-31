Embedded Computing Design

Transcend the Edge With DDR5 DRAM Modules

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 31, 2023

News

Transcend the Edge With DDR5 DRAM Modules
Image Credit: Transcend

Transcend released a portfolio of JEDEC compliant low power industrial-grade DDR5 5600 DRAM modules. The modules are designed utilizing innovative DRAM chips delivering speeds of up to 5600 MT/s. Reduced loading times and enhanced access to memory are employed leveraging 32-bit channels as it consumes a mere 1.1V.

An on-board power management IC (PMIC) controls the distribution for converting energy efficiently. Also included, is an on-die ECC mechanism clearing bit errors while the 30μ" gold finger PCBs and anti-sulfur resistors further boost stability.

The modules come in either Standard Temperature (0°C~95°C) or Wide Temperature (-40°C~95°C) models for extreme edge applications. Transcend’s DDR5 5600 DRAMs incorporate Unbuffered Long-DIMMs and SO-DIMMs, ECC Long-DIMMs and SO-DIMMs, and Registered Long-DIMMs for flexibility integrating many different platforms and devices.

For more information, visit transcend-info.com.

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

