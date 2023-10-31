Transcend the Edge With DDR5 DRAM Modules

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Transcend

Transcend released a portfolio of JEDEC compliant low power industrial-grade DDR5 5600 DRAM modules. The modules are designed utilizing innovative DRAM chips delivering speeds of up to 5600 MT/s. Reduced loading times and enhanced access to memory are employed leveraging 32-bit channels as it consumes a mere 1.1V.

An on-board power management IC (PMIC) controls the distribution for converting energy efficiently. Also included, is an on-die ECC mechanism clearing bit errors while the 30μ" gold finger PCBs and anti-sulfur resistors further boost stability.

The modules come in either Standard Temperature (0°C~95°C) or Wide Temperature (-40°C~95°C) models for extreme edge applications. Transcend’s DDR5 5600 DRAMs incorporate Unbuffered Long-DIMMs and SO-DIMMs, ECC Long-DIMMs and SO-DIMMs, and Registered Long-DIMMs for flexibility integrating many different platforms and devices.

For more information, visit transcend-info.com.