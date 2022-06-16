Embedded Computing Design

June 16, 2022

Tuxera Flash Memory Testing Service
Image Provided by Tuxera

Tuxera Flash Memory Testing Service is a flash memory validation service helping OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers to determine the best choice for their embedded flash storage needs.

Today's embedded systems are developing rapidly, bringing new functionality and challenges. Previously read-only systems are logging and using more and more data, and this has a big impact on the overall user experience and lifetime of the devices. Tuxera's Flash Memory Testing Services provides workload analysis and lifetime testing, helping you mitigate risks associated with your data storage stack.

