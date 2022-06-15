Virtium Introduces High-Endurance M.2 PCIe/NVMe Industrial SSD Platform with 10+ Year Product Availability



Virtium, a leading provider of industrial Solid-State Drive (SSD) and Memory Module solutions, introduced the next generation of their StorFly® XE class M.2 NVMe SSD product portfolio. These M.2 NVMe SSDs offer the highest endurance available to industrial embedded OEMs with the widest capacity range, and highest throughput per watt rating. This has been accomplished by leveraging industrial-grade BiCS5 gTLC and Virtium developed firmware. This in-house firmware capability combined with a state-of-the-art controller and other proprietary technology, allows for a 10+ year product availability spanning multiple future NAND flash generations.

StorFly® XE class NVMe drives are fully compliant with industry standard JEDEC M.2 2242 and 2280 formats, supporting PCIe 3.0 and 4.0 interfaces and the NVMe 1.3 protocol. TCG Opal and Data Encryption with crypto erase are also supported. These SSDs increase endurance by up to 10X over standard 3D TLC, while offering the widest capacity range of 8GB to 640GB+. The drives also support a wide operating temperature range from -40ºC to +85ºC.

Key features include:

Industrial grade pSLC: up to 10X higher endurance than standard 3D TLC

Unparalleled SWaP (size, weight, and power) optimization IP, delivering the highest throughput per watt with the most stable/steady performance M.2 2242 (42mm) and M.2 2280 (80mm) formats

Widest range of capacities for pSLC NVMe SSDs: 8GB to 640GB+

Full industrial temperature: -40ºC to 85ºC, shock and vibration support

Integrated power-loss protection to protect drive integrity in the event of an unexpected power loss; options also available for protecting in-flight data

Up to 10-year product availability; suitable for long term product deployments, providing high ROI and lowest cost-of-ownership

The new StorFly® XE class M.2 NVMe SSDs are sampling now. To learn more, please visit our website, contact Sales, or call 888.VIRTIUM (888.847.8486).

