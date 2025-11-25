Embedded Computing Design

Darveen DPC-9000 Series Supports 12”–21.5” PCAP Touchscreens for Factory Automation

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

November 25, 2025

Image Credit: Darveen

Darveen expanded its DPC-9000 Series with the addition of its IP65-rated Intel Alder Lake-N N97 platform. The DPC-9000 Series delivers enhanced computing power, faster multitasking, and higher power efficiency ideal for real-time data acquisition, responsive touch interaction, and graphical interfaces.

It is available in five sizes ranging from 12" to 21.5" supporting multi-touch projected capacitive (PCAP) displays with scratch resistance. The various sizes give design teams the customization ability for specific installations for machine panels, control cabinets, and industrial terminals.

Connectivity options include several COM ports, USB, Ethernet interfaces, and M.2 expansion slots for Wi-Fi or 4G/5G modules. It supports panel-mount and VESA installation, along with a modular internal design allowing streamlined integration into HMI interfaces, machine control stations, automated equipment, and monitoring consoles. Also Included is support for Windows 10/11 and Linux offering broad software compatibility.

For more information, visit darveen.com/product-category/industrial-panel-computer/industrial-panel-pc/windows-platform/dpc-9000-series/.

