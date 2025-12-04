CES 2026: XELA Robotics Adds Human-Like Touch to Tesollo DG-5F Robotic Hand

XELA Robotics announced it has integrated its uSkin sensors into a Tesollo DG-5F five-fingered human sized robotic hand with independent joint control. Due to the integration of XELA Robotics’ tactile sensors, the hand acquired a human-like sense of touch without changing its original size.

The sensor system encompasses the fingertips, phalanges, palm, and includes a nail element enabling a more precise interaction with objects. According to the press release, each fingertip features 12 sensing points within a compact form factor (21.15 mm height × 25.72 mm width × 22.02 mm length).

The new uSkin sensors are engineered to integrate into parallel grippers, multi-finger adaptive grippers, custom end-effectors or robotic hands including those currently used by clients.

“Currently, many activities cannot be fully automated because robots cannot handle objects as carefully and efficiently as humans do,” said Alexander Schmitz, CEO, XELA Robotics. “Our uSkin tactile technology delivers high performance sensing down to 0.1 gram-force which provides robots with a human sense of touch so they can feel contact, pressure and motion to perform complex tasks with unprecedented precision.”

In the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth 8500, XELA Robotics will demonstrate its uSkin sensor technology at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas (January 6 – 9, 2026)

For more information, visit https://www.xelarobotics.com/.

