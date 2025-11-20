Embedded Computing Design

Breaking Down Silos with Sealevel Systems & embedded world North America 2025

By Embedded Insiders

November 20, 2025

Podcast

Breaking Down Silos with Sealevel Systems & embedded world North America 2025

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Rich is joined by Brandon Hansen, COO & CFO at Sealevel Systems, in a sponsored segment to discuss breaking down silos in design teams and the importance of looking at the bigger picture.

Next, Rich and Jerry Chen, Founder and CEO of Upbeat Technology, discuss how the company is taking a different approach to its RISC-V offering by leveraging low-power levels in applications like always-on IoT, wearables, edge AI sensors, and more. 

But first, Ken and Rich recap their recent trip to Anaheim, California, for embedded world North America 2025. 

 
