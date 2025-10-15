Gateworks and Morse Micro Partner to Bring Wi-Fi HaLow to Industrial IoT

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Morse Micro and Gateworks Corporation are partnering to bring Wi-Fi HaLow (IEEE 802.11ah) connectivity to industrial environments. Together with Silex Technology, they are launching a high-performance ecosystem that makes secure, low-power, and long-range Wi-Fi a reality in smart factories, transportation systems, and energy infrastructure.

Wi-Fi HaLow (IEEE 802.11ah) serves as a standards-based alternative to LPWAN technologies like LoRa or proprietary mesh systems. It combines range and power efficiency with the bandwidth, IP-native compatibility, and scalability required for today’s industrial networks.

Key Features:

Over 1km range for large facilities and remote infrastructure

for large facilities and remote infrastructure Ultra-low power consumption for battery-powered sensors

consumption for battery-powered sensors Scales can connect to over 8,000 devices per access point

Sub-GHz operation penetrates walls, foliage , and obstacles

, WPA3 security ensures safe, enterprise-level communication for critical systems

ensures safe, enterprise-level communication for critical systems IP-native networking integrates seamlessly into existing IT infrastructure

The announcement follows the debut of the first Wi-Fi HaLow Global Summit, where key leaders from Morse Micro and Gateworks joined industry experts to discuss the future of 802.11ah.

Gateworks’ VP of Sales and Business Development, Kelly Peralta, shared how Wi-Fi HaLow’s unmatched range, scalability, and low power draw are helping industrial operators eliminate dead zones, reduce cabling costs, and modernize legacy systems with secure, IP-native wireless.

At the heart of the collaboration is the GW16159, an industrial-grade M.2 Wi-Fi HaLow card designed and manufactured by Gateworks in the USA. This high-performance radio is powered by the Silex SX-SDMAH module, based on Morse Micro’s leading MM6108 SoC.

Gateworks also released the GW11056 Development Kit to accelerate time-to-market, a complete platform for Wi-Fi HaLow evaluation and prototyping. This kit provides a path to real-world testing in industrial automation, remote monitoring, sensor networks, mobile robotics, and more.

Kit Contents Include:

GW16159 Wi-Fi HaLow M.2 Card

VeniceFLEX SBC featuring NXP Semiconductor’s i.MX 8M Plus CPU

Linux Ubuntu board support package

Antenna, JTAG programmer, adapter cables, and power supply

The GW16159 Wi-Fi HaLow M.2 card and the GW11056 Development Kit are available now from Gateworks Corporation and its authorized distributors.

For more information, visit Morse Micro and Gateworks Corporation. Register for "The Engineers Guide to Accelerating Autonomous Mobile Robot Development for Extreme Environments" event with experts from Gateworks, u-blox, and Morse Micro.