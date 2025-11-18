Dr. Lisa Su To Keynote CES 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

CES 2026 will welcome Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD, as a keynote speaker. Taking place Monday, January 5th at 6:30p.m., Dr. Su’s address will focus on AMD’s vision for delivering future AI solutions from cloud to enterprise, edge and devices.

“The world’s most innovative leaders, problem-solvers, and pioneers come together at CES,” said Gary Shapiro, CEO and Vice Chair, CTA. “Dr. Lisa Su is a tech visionary who transformed AMD into a global powerhouse in high-performance computing, and we’re thrilled to welcome her back to the CES keynote stage.”

The discussion will highlight the comprehensive AMD portfolio of CPUs, GPUs, adaptive computing, and AI software solutions including AMD EPYC processors for use in data centers as well as AMD Instinct GPUs, Ryzen CPUs. and Radeon graphics in AI PCs and gaming.

“As technology rapidly transforms every industry, CES remains the premier stage to showcase breakthrough solutions,” said Dr. Su. “At AMD, our mission is clear: deliver the computing power and AI innovation the world needs to tackle its most complex problems. From the largest supercomputers to the smallest edge devices, we are building the technologies that help advance what’s possible.”

“As a passionate advocate for innovation-driven progress, Dr. Su charted the course for the semiconductor industry and the broader technology ecosystem,” said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. “Dr. Su’s keynote at CES 2026 will help set the agenda for the future of high-performance computing and how AI will change the world.”

