Smarter, Faster, Safer Cities: Compact Edge AI in Action

Whitepaper

Smart Cities are evolving beyond traditional infrastructure to intelligent ecosystems powered by Edge AI.

By processing data directly at the source, Edge AI reduces latency, strengthens privacy, and delivers real-time insights essential for dynamic urban environments. Leveraging generative AI, agentic AI, sensor fusion and deep learning technologies, cities become faster, safer, and more sustainable—optimizing transportation, logistics, agriculture, and industrial automation. Aetina’s DeviceEdge Jetson Orin Series, accelerated by NVIDIA Jetson and advanced AI software, provides compact, ready-to-deploy systems that bring intelligence closer to where it matters most—transforming how cities sense, decide, and act for smarter urban living.