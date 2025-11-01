Embedded Computing Design

Smarter, Faster, Safer Cities: Compact Edge AI in Action

November 01, 2025

Whitepaper

Smarter, Faster, Safer Cities: Compact Edge AI in Action

Smart Cities are evolving beyond traditional infrastructure to intelligent ecosystems powered by Edge AI.


By processing data directly at the source, Edge AI reduces latency, strengthens privacy, and delivers real-time insights essential for dynamic urban environments. Leveraging generative AI, agentic AI, sensor fusion and deep learning technologies, cities become faster, safer, and more sustainable—optimizing transportation, logistics, agriculture, and industrial automation. Aetina’s DeviceEdge Jetson Orin Series, accelerated by NVIDIA Jetson and advanced AI software, provides compact, ready-to-deploy systems that bring intelligence closer to where it matters most—transforming how cities sense, decide, and act for smarter urban living.

Consumer
TDK Adds SmartMotion for Smart Glasses to its Custom Sensing Solutions for AI Glasses and Augmented Reality

September 30, 2025

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: BIWIN
The Road to embedded world North America: BIWIN Introduces Efficient Memory for Embedded, Automotive, and Industrial Applications

November 3, 2025

MORE
Open Source
How to Enable Secure Boot on Raspberry Pi 4

October 30, 2025

MORE
Processing
Small Footprint, Fast AI: Alif Semiconductor's Arm-Based Ensemble

October 31, 2025

MORE