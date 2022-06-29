Weebit Nano Tapes Out ReRAM Demo Chip to SkyWater Foundry

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Weebit Nano Limited announced it has taped-out (released to manufacturing) demonstration chips integrating its embedded Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) module to SkyWater Technology’s foundry.

This is the first tape-out of Weebit’s ReRAM technology to a production fab and a milestone toward commercialization. The technology will be available on SkyWater’s 130nm CMOS process, which is ideal for applications such as analog, power management, automotive, IoT, and medical. SkyWater customers can now use the highly integrated demo chip as the final platform for testing and prototyping ahead of volume production.

Thomas Sonderman, SkyWater president and CEO, said: “We plan to offer Weebit ReRAM as part of our growing portfolio of silicon-proven design IP. Weebit ReRAM is a rich building block our customers can leverage to create innovative, highly differentiated SoC designs. Given the technology’s ultra-low power consumption and integration flexibility, we are already seeing enthusiastic interest from customers in areas such as IoT, power management, and mixed-signal designs.”

Weebit’s embedded ReRAM module includes a 256Kb ReRAM array, control logic, decoders, IOs (Input/Output communication elements), and error correcting code (ECC). It is designed with unique patent-pending analog and digital smart circuitry running smart algorithms, thereby designed to enhance the memory array’s technical parameters. It also supports an extended temperature range, 10 years’ data retention at high temperatures, suitable access time, low standby power, and is radiation-hardened (rad-hard) by nature.

The demo chip comprises a full sub-system for embedded applications, including the Weebit ReRAM module, a RISC-V microcontroller (MCU), system interfaces, memories and peripherals.

