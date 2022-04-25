cogniBIT and dSPACE Collaborate to Make ADAS/AD More Realistic

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

dSPACE is pairing its Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) simulation environment with driveBOT, cogniBIT's AI-based driver model, to integrate the unpredictable behavior of human drivers into simulation.

cogniBIT and dSPACE are working together to make traffic scenarios for the development and testing of autonomous vehicles even more realistic. In a first stage, dSPACE is pairing its simulation environment Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) with driveBOT, cogniBIT's AI-based driver model, to integrate unpredictable behavior of human drivers into simulation. In the future, behavior models from further road users, such as pedestrians or motorcyclists, will be successively integrated into simulations.

Traffic situations are influenced by the behavior of individual road users. This includes emotions such as fear, surprise, and happiness but also limitations such as the road users' impaired view. Highly automated and autonomous driving will become safer in practice only once all of these aspects are realistically integrated into the simulation for the development and testing of functions for autonomous driving. driveBOT, the AI-based driver model from cogniBIT, lets users replicate human-like behavior in the simulation and reproduce realistic traffic scenarios.

To make the assistance systems more realistic in the next stage, further factors can be included using cogniBIT's AI-based driver models, for example, a nervous new driver or a stressed driver behind the wheel. The AI-based driver models from cogniBIT can be used in the ASM simulation environment to simulate more realistic surrounding traffic, not only for the ego-vehicle, but also in multi-agent simulation for the surrounding traffic participants (fellows). The realistic movement of the fellows allows simulated traffic scenarios to be varied efficiently, to identify corner cases, and therefore, to define the limits of a driving function.

"With its ASM simulation environment, dSPACE provides a powerful and widely-used tool in the industry for developing functions for automated and autonomous driving. We at cogniBIT are pleased to be able to complement ASM's already-high fidelity in areas such as vehicle dynamics, sensor and environment modeling with a valid driver and road user model," says Dr. Lukas Brostek, co-founder and CEO of cogniBIT.

For more information, visit: https://www.dspace.com/en/inc/home/news/dspace_pressroom/press/cognibit-and-dspace-adas.cfm