Embedded Executive: AI Drives Autonomous Buses | Mozee

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

While most autonomous vehicle focus is on the automobile, Mozee is going in a slightly different direction, no pun intended. Mozee is focused on autonomous buses, or vehicles that transport large numbers of people. As you might expect, such a system has its challenges, in addition to those typically associated with an automobile. What makes the company’s solution different is that it operates in real-time, without the need for “pre-mapping” the city in which the vehicle travels. It does this through its AI engine. Hear more directly from Shawn Taikratoke, Mozee’s CEO, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.