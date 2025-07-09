Embedded Executive: AI Drives Autonomous Buses | Mozee

Embedded Computing Design

While most autonomous vehicle focus is on the automobile, Mozee is going in a slightly different direction, no pun intended. Mozee is focused on autonomous buses, or vehicles that transport large numbers of people. As you might expect, such a system has its challenges, in addition to those typically associated with an automobile. What makes the company’s solution different is that it operates in real-time, without the need for “pre-mapping” the city in which the vehicle travels. It does this through its AI engine. Hear more directly from Shawn Taikratoke, Mozee’s CEO, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

