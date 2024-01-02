Macnica Provides CES with Next-Gen Autonomous Systems

Solana Beach, California. Macnica will be attending CES 2024 with its next generation solutions for AI and autonomous driving. While visiting CES, stop by Booth N9417 to see platforms consisting of automated driving and advanced mobility, research software for driver experiences, remote monitoring and control, and remote data collection for automotive telemetry.

Demonstrations:

Automated Driving and Advanced Mobility: Macnica’s Gama (Gaussin Macnica Mobility) operates with self-driving EV buses for public roads, and towing tractors for commercial businesses and government facilities.

Research Software for Driver Experiences: Macnica’s and InnerEye Sense Plus combined for an AI solution deciphering human emotions and mental states within automotive contexts. Demonstrations consist of how automotive engineers can monitor, predict, and understand human responses (stress, concentration, drowsiness).

Remote Monitoring and Control: Macnica’s Everfleet is an efficient fleet management system with a single interface that offers real-time oversight of vehicle positioning and conditions while enabling centralized management across various vehicle types and locations.

Remote Data Collection for Automotive Telemetry: Intdash Automotive Pro is a bundle service for particular in-vehicle equipment, data acquisition interfaces, cloud systems, and intuitive data visualization and management applications supporting the CAN and CAN-FD bus protocols.



