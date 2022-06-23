Murata Releases First Automotive Grade Three-Terminal 0402 MLCC Delivering 4.3 µF Capacitance

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Murata Electronics Murata announced its NFM15HC435D0E3 capacitor has set a new performance benchmark. The product is the world's first three-terminal multi-layer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) with a capacitance of 4.3 F in a 0402-inch (1.0 0.5 mm) size.

It also provides superior power decoupling and noise removal, both important when designing for mobility applications such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving functions.

The capacitor has lower equivalent series inductance (ESL) than two-terminal components due to its three-terminal arrangement. This ensures stable circuit operation and reduces the required mounting area's footprint. Furthermore, the NFM15HC435D0E3 achieves lower impedance in the high frequency band by using fewer components.

As vehicle autonomy becomes more popular, so does the demand for advanced sensors and processors. As a result, miniaturized MLCCs with improved high-frequency characteristics and increased capacity must be designed. Murata used proprietary thin layer forming technology and a high-precision lamination process to achieve improved atomization and equalization of the ceramic and electrode materials.

For more information, such as specifications, data sheets, and samples, visit here.