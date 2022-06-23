Embedded Computing Design

Murata Releases First Automotive Grade Three-Terminal 0402 MLCC Delivering 4.3 µF Capacitance

By Chad Cox

Embedded Computing Design

June 23, 2022

News

Image Provided by Murata Electronics

Murata announced its NFM15HC435D0E3 capacitor has set a new performance benchmark. The product is the world's first three-terminal multi-layer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) with a capacitance of 4.3 F in a 0402-inch (1.0 0.5 mm) size.

It also provides superior power decoupling and noise removal, both important when designing for mobility applications such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving functions.

The capacitor has lower equivalent series inductance (ESL) than two-terminal components due to its three-terminal arrangement. This ensures stable circuit operation and reduces the required mounting area's footprint. Furthermore, the NFM15HC435D0E3 achieves lower impedance in the high frequency band by using fewer components.

As vehicle autonomy becomes more popular, so does the demand for advanced sensors and processors. As a result, miniaturized MLCCs with improved high-frequency characteristics and increased capacity must be designed. Murata used proprietary thin layer forming technology and a high-precision lamination process to achieve improved atomization and equalization of the ceramic and electrode materials.

For more information, such as specifications, data sheets, and samples, visit here.

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Automotive - ADAS & Autonomous Drive
Analog & Power
Automotive
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
AI & Machine Learning
Image Provided by SmartCow
SmartCow Edge AINVR Makes Its Debut on the NVIDIA Jetson NX-based Platform for Smart City Initiatives

June 20, 2022

MORE
Healthcare
Cybersecurity for Medical Devices in a Connected Healthcare System

June 22, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
1NCE Now Provides One of the World's Largest NB-IoT Coverage Maps at a Single Price

June 23, 2022

MORE
Security
Single Common Conformance Test Plan to be available for the IEC/IEEE 60802 TSN Profile for Industrial Automation

June 22, 2022

MORE