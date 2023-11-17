Embedded Computing Design

Conclusive Engineering: WHLE-LS1 High Performance Single Board Computer

November 17, 2023

Product

Image Credit: Conclusive Engineering

Product Description:

NXP Layerscape®️ LS1 series SoC based on Arm®️ Cortex®️-A53 or Cortex®️-A72 SmartNIC features and over 45,0000 CoreMark®️ performance.

Highlights: 

  • Up to 1.8 GHz
  • Up to 8 cores
  • Packet processing engine
  • 1x 64-bit DDR4 up to 2.1GT/s ECC support
  • 4x 1 Gigabit Ethernet

Product Website Link:https://conclusive.tech/products/whle-ls1-sbc/#request

Datasheet Link:https://conclusive.tech/static/docs/whle-ls1/DS_030100_20220512_whle-ls1.pdf

Buy It Now Link:https://conclusive.tech/products/whle-ls1-sbc/#request

