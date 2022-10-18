Sensata Technologies’ Improves Automotive Braking Systems With New Brake Pedal Force Sensor

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

SWINDON, United Kingdom – Sensata Technologies announced its new Brake Pedal Force Sensor for electromechanical brakes (EMBs), designed to decrease a vehicle’s stopping distance and improve braking by efficiently capturing the driver’s braking intent.

The new Brake Pedal Force Sensor is capable of withstanding 600N of force and operate in temperatures of up to 140°C. The solution meets ASIL C functional safety requirements and includes a compact, flexible design with various output options that enable customization by engineers.

Features of the new Brake Pedal Force sensor include:

Enables accurate and robust driver intent measurement in Brake-by-Wire e-Pedals with zero or limited movement

Improves response time by more than 10ms, reducing braking distance

Detects mechanical failure of the system due to a stuck pedal

Supports hydraulic, electro-hydraulic and brake-by-wire braking architectures

