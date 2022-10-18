Embedded Computing Design

Sensata Technologies’ Improves Automotive Braking Systems With New Brake Pedal Force Sensor

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 18, 2022

News

SWINDON, United Kingdom – Sensata Technologies announced its new Brake Pedal Force Sensor for electromechanical brakes (EMBs), designed to decrease a vehicle’s stopping distance and improve braking by efficiently capturing the driver’s braking intent.

The new Brake Pedal Force Sensor is capable of withstanding 600N of force and operate in temperatures of up to 140°C. The solution meets ASIL C functional safety requirements and includes a compact, flexible design with various output options that enable customization by engineers.

Features of the new Brake Pedal Force sensor include:

  • Enables accurate and robust driver intent measurement in Brake-by-Wire e-Pedals with zero or limited movement
  • Improves response time by more than 10ms, reducing braking distance
  • Detects mechanical failure of the system due to a stuck pedal
  • Supports hydraulic, electro-hydraulic and brake-by-wire braking architectures

For more information, visit: https://www.sensata.com/

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

