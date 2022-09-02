STMicroelectronics Introduces Stellar P6 Automotive MCU for EV Platform System Integration

STMicroelectronics unveiled new microcontrollers (MCUs) targeting electrified drivetrains and domain-oriented, over-the-air updateable systems for the next-generation of EVs.

As the vehicles generate, process, and transfer large data flows, especially to support the next generation of EVs, ST’s new Stellar P automotive MCUs are the industry’s first qualifiable devices for model year 2024 vehicles to integrate the new CAN-XL in-car communication standard. This technology enables the new vehicle platforms to handle growing data flows so the car can operate at peak performance.

“The real-time, power-efficient Stellar P6 automotive microcontrollers combine advanced integration of motion-control and energy-management domains with actuation capabilities, ensuring a smooth shift from traditional ICEs/EVs to new drive-traction architectural patterns of software-defined vehicles,” said Luca Rodeschini, Automotive and Discrete Vice President, Strategic Business Development and Automotive Processing and RF General Manager, STMicroelectronics. “As the automotive industry begins work on new vehicle platforms for model-year 2024, ST is ready with the microcontrollers to support development and ease the transition to vehicle production.”

ST’s Stellar family of automotive MCUs has been designed to support carmakers and Tier1s as they transition toward software-defined vehicles. Stellar now includes multiple series:

Stellar E series assures real-time control and system miniaturization in power-conversion applications, maximizing the benefits of SiC and GaN power technology in EVs’ on-board charging, DC-DC converters, and traction inverters, among other applications.

Stellar G series MCUs act as a secure data HUB and real-time, safe aggregator of functions within the body domain primarily for zonal architectures. This series implements OTA updates, low-power modes, and data routing over a broad set of in-car communication protocols.

The new Stellar P series of automotive MCUs offers qualifiable devices that combine advanced actuation capabilities with function integration. Stellar P devices target the new drivetrain trends for electric vehicles and domain-oriented architectures, for real-time performance and energy management.

In software-defined vehicles fully driven by electronics systems, Stellar delivers fully synchronized operations and secure over-the-air software upgrades of all systems for both maintenance and continued performance improvement.

Manufactured in ST’s own wafer fabs using power-efficient 28nm FD-SOI technology, the Stellar P6 embeds up to 20 Mbytes of Phase Change (non-volatile) Memory (PCM). Developed and tested according to stringent automotive requirements for high-temperature operation, radiation hardening, and data retention, ST’s PCM also delivers ideal access time through single-bit overwrite, a feature unavailable in Flash. In addition, over-the-air updates with no downtime leverage a mechanism that saves memory by dynamically allocating memory space to the new downloaded software image until it is validated. This happens while the rest of the memory continues to execute the running application in real-time.

ST’s Stellar P6 MCUs contain up to six Arm® Cortex® R52 processor cores, some operating in lockstep and some in split-lock mode to provide failsafe redundancy. Stellar P6 manages hardware virtualization (sandboxing) using the Cortex-R52 features and firewalls to resource access. This is designed to simplify the development and integration of multiple-source software on the same chip while ensuring safe isolation and performance.

Safety measures at all levels of the architecture ensure the most efficient implementation of ISO 26262 ASIL-D functions. In addition, the FD-SOI technology inherently offers a quasi-immunity to radiation and provides superior protection against system unavailability while ensuring compliance with the most stringent safety standards.

A hardware security module (HSM), extended with cryptographic engines operating in lockstep, supports secure ASIL D functions and enables enhanced EVITA full security capability. It also provides high-speed security cryptographic services and safe network authentication to further protect manufacturer firmware as well as end-users’ data.

Samples of Stellar P6 are available now for model-year 2024 vehicles. Contact your local ST Sales office for pricing options and sample requests.

