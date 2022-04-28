Magnachip Introduces a New 40V MOSFET to Control BLDC Motors for Automotive Applications

Magnachip announced that the company has released a new 40V Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET) to control Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) motors for automotive applications.

Magnachip has developed a new 40V MOSFET featuring low RDS(on)* to reduce the conduction loss of automotive BLDC motors and the company began mass production of this new MOSFET in April 2022.

As reliable automotive semiconductors are critical to vehicle safety, the new 40V MOSFET is fully AEC-Q101 (Automotive Electronics Council-Q101) certified. The first application of this new product is for the Electric Water Pump of a new EV model from a global auto manufacturer. This MOSFET is also suitable for a variety of BLDC applications, such as electric oil pumps, engine cooling fans, electric power steering, and battery cooling fans.

Magnachip continues to expand its market share in the automotive semiconductor sector with new products and advanced technology. Further, Magnachip is becoming a stable supplier of power semiconductor products as an integrated device manufacturer amid global supply chain disruptions affecting the automotive semiconductor industry, which is forecast to last through 2023.

“The market for both electric and internal combustion engines in the automotive sector is more competitive than ever and the demand for high-performance MV MOSFETs is increasing rapidly,” said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. “Accordingly, we are strengthening our presence in global markets and believe the release of this new 40V MOSFET will help us to secure greater market share.”

*RDS(on): On resistance, the resistance value between the drain and the source of MOSFETs during on-state operation

