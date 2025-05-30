NEXCOM’s VTC 7280-xC5 Integrates Intel’s First AI-Focused CPU for Advanced In-Vehicle Applications

Image Credit: NEXCOM New Taipei City, Taiwan. NEXCOM introduced its compact and fanless VTC 7280-xC5, expanding its series of in-vehicle AI-assisted telematics computers. The solutions are built around the Intel Core Ultra Meteor Lake H series, Intel’s first AI-oriented CPU with built-in NPU and GPU cores.

Currently, there are two available skus, the VTC 7280-7C5 and VTC 7280-5C5 powered by Intel’s CPU Ultra7 and CPU Ultra5. The Intel Core Ultra Meteor-Lake H processors offer up to 26 TOPS of AI performance. The high-performance level is ideal for image recognition, video input analysis, sensor synthesis, audio analysis, speech recognition and more.

Adding a Hailo AI module can enhance the AI processing for safety, surveillance, and human communication applications.

Highlights include POE ports appropriate for IP cameras, WLAN, and 9-36V DC/IGN control. I/Os include five 2.5GbE PoE++, USB 3.2 and 3x USB 2.0, two isolated CAN FD, three serial ports, NVMe/2.5-inch SSD, 4x nano-SIM slot, two HDMI, and a wide-range 9-36V DC with ignition control. It delivers multi-LTE/5G and Wi-Fi 5/6 for cloud SaaS to support AIoT/AI inference facilities.

Operating temperature range from -40°C to 60°C makes the VTC 7280-xC5 able to withstand harsh environments. It is compliant with with the MIL-STD-810H military standard for vibration and shock resistance. The solution meets global standards such as CE/FCC Class A, UKCA, and E mark (E13).

