Pioneering RISC-V and Defining Software-Defined Vehicles

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re joined by Calista Redmond, CEO of RISC-V International, and Andrea Gallo, VP of Technology, as they dive into the organization’s latest technical breakthroughs, the evolving RISC-V software ecosystem, and how RISC-V is making an impact in the AI/ML sectors—and beyond.

Register for the upcoming RISC-V Summit in Santa Clara, CA on October 22-23, 2024.

Later, Rich chats with Ray Notarantonio, Senior Director at Infineon, to uncover the 'true' definition of a software-defined vehicle (SDV). They explore the future possibilities of SDVs, the timeline for their broader adoption, and the challenges still in the way.

But first, Rich and Ken provide a sneak peek into what’s in store at the Embedded World North America conference and exhibition, happening October 8-10 in Austin, Texas. For just $30, attendees can participate in one of three hands-on workshops sponsored by Analog Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and STMicroelectronics—each designed to help you jumpstart your next application.

