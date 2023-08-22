RF-star Reaches (AEC)-Q100 with BLE CC2340 modules

Embedded Computing Design

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

August 22, 2023

Image Credit: RF-star

RF-star is now offering its BLE CC2340 modules based on TI’s new CC2340 MCUs. The solution delivers standby current less than 710 nA, 40% lower than current devices. There is the capability to achieve upwards of 10+ years of maturity on one battery the size of a coin. RF performance and networking range is enhanced with a low output of up to +8 dBm. The BLE module will easily operate wireless applications like electronic shelf labels and tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS).

 

A variety of antenna choices are supported as well as differentiated RF output modes including half-hole ANT RF pin and IPEX connector for flexible application choice. An RF balun is integrated for a simple approach to design without needing an abundance of external devices.  While deployed at the rugged edge, the BLE CC2340 operates between -40ºC to 85ºC, maintaining an efficient and stable wireless connection.

Developed for automotive use, the CC2340 modules based on CC2340R5-Q1 meet the constraints of the Automotive Electronics Council (AEC)-Q100.

Highlights Include:

  • AEC-Q100 certification
  • 10+ years coin battery life
  • BLE long-range communication of coded physical layer (PHY)
  • Up to +8 dBm of output power and industry-leading -102 dBm receiving sensitivity
  • Various wake-up methods (timer, external GPIO wake-up)
  • Compatible with mobile phone Bluetooth
  • High-Security features such as safety induction with a trusted root
  • Meet the needs of the Internet of Vehicles (IoV)

For more information, visit rfstariot.com.

