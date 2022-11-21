Embedded Computing Design

Skyworks and MediaTek Collaborate to Offer End-to-End 5G Automotive Solutions

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 21, 2022

News

Skyworks and MediaTek Collaborate to Offer End-to-End 5G Automotive Solutions

MUNICH-- Skyworks Solutions and MediaTek have begun a strategic initiative to develop a complete modem-to-antenna automotive-grade 5G solution, the 5G New Radio Sky5A RF front-end solution, to address the increasing data and connectivity demands of next-generation automotive applications.

“Through this collaboration with Skyworks, MediaTek is providing OEMs and automotive customers a complete solution that offers high performance, reliability and flexibility to meet the growing demands for bandwidth and advanced connectivity in next-generation vehicles,” said Martin Lin, deputy general manager of the Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek.

The 5G NR Sky5A RF front-end complete solution is designed to ease the deployment of the protocol for automotive OEMs and consumer service offerings by supporting 3GPP R15 and R16 standards. The solution is also designed to support bandwidth exceeding 100MHz, adaptable antenna architectures, regional coverage, aux ports for future bands, and full automotive grade reliability qualification.

“Our combined engineering expertise enables our customers to innovate new vehicle communication architectures, with the confidence that their designs will continue to meet future bandwidth needs and the rapid evolution of global wireless networks,” said John O’Neill, vice president of marketing at Skyworks.

For more information, visit: https://www.skyworksinc.com/Product-Specification?family=Front-end%20Modules&categories=5G/5G%20NR%20Front-end%20Modules

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Automotive - Vehicle Networking & Connectivity
Healthcare
Avalue Announces Leading-Edge Digital Paper Products

November 22, 2022

MORE
IoT
Blaize and J-Squared Move AI-Enabled Ruggedized Computer Solutions to the Edge

November 14, 2022

MORE
Processing
OnLogic Provided the Image
Pi Powers OnLogic's Industrial Compute Module for IoT

November 18, 2022

MORE
Tech News Roundup
MORE