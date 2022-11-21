Skyworks and MediaTek Collaborate to Offer End-to-End 5G Automotive Solutions

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

MUNICH-- Skyworks Solutions and MediaTek have begun a strategic initiative to develop a complete modem-to-antenna automotive-grade 5G solution, the 5G New Radio Sky5A RF front-end solution, to address the increasing data and connectivity demands of next-generation automotive applications.

“Through this collaboration with Skyworks, MediaTek is providing OEMs and automotive customers a complete solution that offers high performance, reliability and flexibility to meet the growing demands for bandwidth and advanced connectivity in next-generation vehicles,” said Martin Lin, deputy general manager of the Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek.

The 5G NR Sky5A RF front-end complete solution is designed to ease the deployment of the protocol for automotive OEMs and consumer service offerings by supporting 3GPP R15 and R16 standards. The solution is also designed to support bandwidth exceeding 100MHz, adaptable antenna architectures, regional coverage, aux ports for future bands, and full automotive grade reliability qualification.

“Our combined engineering expertise enables our customers to innovate new vehicle communication architectures, with the confidence that their designs will continue to meet future bandwidth needs and the rapid evolution of global wireless networks,” said John O’Neill, vice president of marketing at Skyworks.

For more information, visit: https://www.skyworksinc.com/Product-Specification?family=Front-end%20Modules&categories=5G/5G%20NR%20Front-end%20Modules