SolidRun and CiT Deploy New V2X Edge Platforms

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

SolidRun is collaborating with consider it GmbH, the German company behind the CiT – Communication in Traffic brand, placing SolidRun's i.MX 8XLite System on Module into CiT's newly launched CiT One OBU (Onboard Unit) and CiT One RSU (Roadside Unit), two turnkey V2X solutions engineered for intelligent transportation systems, public transit, emergency vehicle prioritization, and autonomous driving applications.

SolidRun's i.MX 8XLite SoM platform is designed for real-time processing in safety-critical environments, featuring CAN bus, automotive Ethernet, expansion headers, and GPIOs. The solution is designed to provide V2X product developers with a flexible and robust foundation for prototyping and scaling their connected vehicle solutions. The ARM Cortex-A35 processors and suite of high-speed interfaces are ideal for controller-based architectures requiring precise synchronization and low-latency communication between vehicles and infrastructure.

Built around SolidRun's power-efficient and rugged i.MX 8XLite SoM, the CiT One RSU, and OBU deliver real-time data processing, secure V2X communication (including DSRC/802.11p), and advanced connectivity options such as LTE, GNSS, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi. These platforms are engineered to meet the environmental and operational demands of roadside infrastructure and in-vehicle deployment, ensuring reliable performance in smart mobility use cases.

The CiT One RSU is a rugged, pole-mountable roadside unit that enables infrastructure-to-vehicle (I2V) communication, ideal for use at intersections, traffic control points, and transit corridors. The CiT One OBU, designed for in-vehicle installation, supports vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication for fleet, public safety, and autonomous vehicle applications.

Both products are available and being actively deployed across smart city and connected transport initiatives in Europe.

For more information, visit: https://www.solid-run.com/blog/articles/solidrun-and-cit-deploy-new-v2x-edge-platforms/