Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world North America: Experience Virscient’s Real-Time Bluetooth Suspension Control

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 15, 2025

Blog

Image Credit: Virscient

Virscient will hold down Booth 2072 at this year’s embedded world North America where it will showcase its ultra-responsive Bluetooth for automotive suspension control, barrier-free Bluetooth Mesh access, and its low memory, low power wireless environmental monitoring solutions.

Highlights:

Ultra-responsive Bluetooth for automotive suspension control:

  • Mobile app-connected environment providing the throughput, latency, and stability necessary for real-time suspension control and telemetry to the cloud in extreme off-road racing applications

Barrier-free Bluetooth Mesh access:

  • Manage Bluetooth Mesh networks without a cloud-connected provisioning device, using a bespoke access control model
  • Streamline deployment for smart devices and industrial IoT

Low memory, low power wireless environmental monitoring:

  • Virscient’s Ubiquios is an embedded software stack that supports your choice of components allowing a building-block approach to linking transceivers, MCUs, and other application-specific logic and software modules

Booth Bonus:

Virscient will also demonstrate its end-to-end services for full product development support, including packaged offerings that help product teams navigate challenges such as:

  • Fast-tracking audio device development
  • Ultra-low power/memory footprint embedded development
  • Navigation of global certification

For more information, visit virscient.com.

To secure your FREE ticket to embedded world North America click here https://www.prereg.net/2025/ewna and use promo code: OPENSY25

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Automotive - Vehicle Networking & Connectivity
Topic Tags
Debug & Test
Image Credit: PLS
PLS to Unveil UDE 2026 Universal Debug Engine at embedded world Germany 2026

January 21, 2026

MORE
Healthcare
Image Credit: Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s mBOX603 Delivers High-Performance Medical Imaging and AI-Assisted Diagnostics

December 10, 2025

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: BIOSTAR
BIOSTAR Launches EdgeComp MU-N150 and MS-NANO for Scalable Edge Computing and AI Workloads

January 21, 2026

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
Image Credit: Accenture
Accenture to Purchase 65% of DLB, Boosting AI Data Center Engineering and Consulting

December 17, 2025

MORE