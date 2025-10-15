The Road to embedded world North America: Experience Virscient’s Real-Time Bluetooth Suspension Control

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Virscient Virscient will hold down Booth 2072 at this year’s embedded world North America where it will showcase its ultra-responsive Bluetooth for automotive suspension control, barrier-free Bluetooth Mesh access, and its low memory, low power wireless environmental monitoring solutions.

Highlights:

Ultra-responsive Bluetooth for automotive suspension control:

Mobile app-connected environment providing the throughput, latency, and stability necessary for real-time suspension control and telemetry to the cloud in extreme off-road racing applications

Barrier-free Bluetooth Mesh access:

Manage Bluetooth Mesh networks without a cloud-connected provisioning device, using a bespoke access control model

Streamline deployment for smart devices and industrial IoT

Low memory, low power wireless environmental monitoring:

Virscient’s Ubiquios is an embedded software stack that supports your choice of components allowing a building-block approach to linking transceivers, MCUs, and other application-specific logic and software modules

Booth Bonus:

Virscient will also demonstrate its end-to-end services for full product development support, including packaged offerings that help product teams navigate challenges such as:

Fast-tracking audio device development

Ultra-low power/memory footprint embedded development

Navigation of global certification

For more information, visit virscient.com.

