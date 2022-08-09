Ultra-Low Capacitance ESD Protection Diodes from Nexperia Protect Automotive Data Interfaces

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Nexperia announced an extension to its portfolio of low clamping and ultra-low capacitance ESD protection diodes. This portfolio is designed to protect high-speed data lines such as USB 3.2, HDMI 2.0, LVDS, automotive A/V Monitors, displays, and cameras.

Additionally, this portfolio also aims to address the upcoming high-speed video-links as well as the OPEN Alliance MGbit ethernet applications.



These latest product additions include PESD5V0C1BLS-Q and PESD5V0C1ULS-Q both as 2-pin single line devices with very compact DFN1006BD-2 package for optimized routing flexibility. In addition, PESD5V0C2UM and PESD5V0C2UM-Q are available as 3-pin devices for both differential lines in DFN1006-3. All variants come in leadless packages to improve electrical performance and signal integrity.



Electrostatic discharge (ESD) voltage clamping diodes perform a vital function by protecting data interfaces in automotive subsystems from damage. However, it is important that they do not degrade data signal integrity or negatively impact the electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) performance of the systems which they protect. Nexperia’s long-standing expertise in the design of ESD protection solutions has allowed these diodes to provide signal integrity performance because of their ultra-low device capacitance (as low as 0.3 pF). For maximum design flexibility these diodes are offered in both dual line DFN1006-3 and single line DFN1006BD-2, with the latter packages having side wettable flanks to enable automated optical inspection (AOI).



These AEC-Q101 automotive qualified devices exhibit deep snapback behavior combined with a low resistance of 0.27 Ω, for improved system level robustness and clamping performance in high-speed data interfaces.



For more information, visit: Nexperia.com/automotive-ESD-protection