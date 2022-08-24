OMNIVISION Announces World’s Smallest Global Shutter Image Sensor for AR/VR/MR and Metaverse

OMNIVISION launched the industry’s first three-layer stacked BSI global shutter image sensor with a small form factor, high image quality, and ultra-low power consumption for eye and face tracking.

According to the press release, the OG0TB is the world’s smallest image sensor for eye and face tracking in AR/VR/MR and Metaverse consumer devices. The solution includes a package size of 1.64mm x 1.64mm, it has a 2.2µm pixel in a 1/14.46-inch optical format (OF). The CMOS image sensor features 400x400 resolution and ultra-low power consumption, ideal for some of the small and light battery-powered wearables, for example eye goggles and glasses.



According to David Shin, staff product marketing manager “Ultra-low power consumption is critical for these battery-powered devices, which can have 10 or more cameras per system. Our OG0TB BSI GS image sensor consumes less than 7.2mW at 30 frames per second (fps).”

The worldwide market for AR/VR headsets grew 92.1% year over year in 2021, with shipments reaching 11.2 million units, according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly AR/VR Headset Tracker1. New entrants as well as broader adoption from the commercial sector will propel the market further as headset shipments are forecast to grow 46.9% year over year in 2022. In fact, IDC expects this market to experience double-digit growth through 2026 as global shipments of AR/VR headsets surpass 50 million units by the end of the forecast, with a 35.1% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR).



OMNIVISION is supporting the growing market for AR/VR headsets by introducing new products such as the OG0TB GS image sensor, which features the company’s most advanced technology:

It is built on OMNIVISION’s PureCel®Plus-S stacked-die technology.

It features a three-layer stacked sensor with pixel size at 2.2µm in a 1/14.46-inch OF to achieve 400x400 resolution.

Nyxel® technology enables the suitable quantum efficiency (QE) at the 940nm NIR wavelength for sharp, accurate images of moving objects.

The sensor’s high modulation transfer function (MTF) enables sharp images with ideal contrast and detail, important for decision-making processes in machine vision applications.

The sensor supports a flexible interface, including MIPI with multi-drop, CPHY, SPI, etc.

The OG0TB GS image sensor will be available for sampling in Q3 2022 and in mass production in the 2H 2023.

