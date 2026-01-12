Embedded Computing Design

ICYMI - Episode 44 LIVE from CES

January 12, 2026

Video

We're back and it's a brand new year and that means Editor in Chief Ken Briodagh is... ahem... Embedded in #ces and #ces2026 is chock full of innovation, gadgetry, technology, and excitement. In this special episode "Live" from Las Vegas, Ken shows you some of his favorites from the Las Vegas Convention Center, Venetian, and all over the city. What happens here, won't stay here. This is ICYMI!

