Silanna Wins CES Innovation Award with Charger/Storage Combo

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit Silanna San Diego, California. At CES 2024, Silanna Semiconductor will showcase its ACF (active clamp flyback) platform in the Vinpower iXCharger universal charging and storage cube. The charger was presented the Innovation Award at CES 2024 and will be viewable at Central Hall, booth #16646, and the Innovation Awards Showcase.

According to the Silanna, the Vinpower iXCharger is the first universal charger plus storage cube delivering a 65W GaN-based power charger with up to 1.5TB storage for most smartphones, tablets, and laptop computers.

Silanna will also be demonstrating its CO2 Smart Power AC/DC and DC/DC converter semiconductors offering ultra-compact and high-frequency point of load DC/DC converters. Silanna’s completely embedded ACF controllers are the first of its kind with operational efficiencies of up to 95%.

Ideal Applications:

Travel Adapters

Laptop Adapters

Appliance Power

Smart Metering

Computing

Lighting

Industrial Power

Display Power

“CES is a key event for meeting our global customers,” says Mark Drucker C.E.O. Silanna Semiconductor. “The fact that one of these customers has created a CES award winning technology based on our power conversion design further underlines how our CO2 Smart Power portfolio helps OEMs to create solutions that address challenging performance, size and environmental credentials.”

For more information, visit powerdensity.com and vinpowerdigital.com.