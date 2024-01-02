Embedded Computing Design

Silanna Wins CES Innovation Award with Charger/Storage Combo

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 02, 2024

News

Image Credit Silanna

San Diego, California. At CES 2024, Silanna Semiconductor will showcase its ACF (active clamp flyback) platform in the Vinpower iXCharger universal charging and storage cube. The charger was presented the Innovation Award at CES 2024 and will be viewable at Central Hall, booth #16646, and the Innovation Awards Showcase.

According to the Silanna, the Vinpower iXCharger is the first universal charger plus storage cube delivering a 65W GaN-based power charger with up to 1.5TB storage for most smartphones, tablets, and laptop computers.

Silanna will also be demonstrating its CO2 Smart Power AC/DC and DC/DC converter semiconductors offering ultra-compact and high-frequency point of load DC/DC converters. Silanna’s completely embedded ACF controllers are the first of its kind with operational efficiencies of up to 95%.

Ideal Applications:

  • Travel Adapters
  • Laptop Adapters
  • Appliance Power
  • Smart Metering
  • Computing
  • Lighting
  • Industrial Power
  • Display Power

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

