ARBOR Launches ARES-2100 Edge AI System with Intel Xe3 Graphics and 40 TOPS AI Performance

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ARBOR ARBOR Technology Corp. introduced its ultra-slim fanless Edge AI system, the ARES-2100 Series. The platform combines Intel Xe3 graphics, and Intel NPU 5.0 to deliver up to 40 TOPS of AI performance. The dedicated NPU delivers up to 17 TOPS for complex neural processing, reducing CPU workload and enabling faster, low-latency inference.

Utilizing its 1U form factor and chassis, the ARES-2100 is ideal for space-constrained deployments such as 1U racks, AMR/AGV systems, and slim industrial cabinets. It features MIL-STD-810H durability, secure cable-lock design, up to three 2.5GbE LAN ports, flexible M.2 expansion, wide 9–36V DC input, optional UFS 3.1 storage, and operation from -20°C to 60°C - providing scalable, stable Edge AI performance.

The ARES-2100 is designed for industrial automation, machine vision, lightweight edge AI inference, and smart factory applications deployment.

For more information, visit arbor-technology.com/en/product/ARES-2100-Series?utm_source=opensystem&utm_medium=news&utm_campaign=ares2100series.