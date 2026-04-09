IBASE MBB1002 Delivers AI Acceleration with AMD EPYC Embedded 8004 and PCIe Gen5
April 09, 2026
News
IBASE Technology Inc. introduced the AMD EPYC Embedded 8004 powered MBB1002, an AI eATX motherboard developed to deliver enhanced multi-core performance and power efficiency, aiding faster AI inference, real-time analytics, and high-throughput computing for edge AI and data-intensive applications.
The MBB1002 supports up to 576GB DDR5-4800 ECC memory with five PCIe Gen5 x16 slots enabling the integration of GPUs and AI accelerators for scaling performance based on developing workload demands. Dual 10GbE LAN and high-speed NVMe storage guarantees ultra-fast data transfer and seamless system responsiveness for mission-critical deployments.
It is engineered to streamline deployment while optimizing performance by supporting various I/O including SATA, PCIe Gen5 NVMe, and USB 3.2 with PDPC support. The MBB1002 is ideal for smart manufacturing, intelligent transportation, AIoT, and edge computing.
Features:
AMD EPYC Embedded 8004 Processor
- Up to 64 cores, delivering high-performance computing for AI and data-intensive workloads
AI-Ready PCIe Gen5 Expansion
- Five PCIe Gen5 x16 slots for GPUs and AI accelerators, enabling scalable AI deployment
High-Capacity DDR5 Memory
- Supports up to 576GB DDR5 RDIMM with ECC for fast, reliable data processing
High-Speed Networking
- Dual 10GbE LAN ports for high-bandwidth, low-latency data transmission
Industrial-Grade Platform Design
- Robust, scalable architecture optimized for edge AI, automation, and mission-critical applications
For more information, visit ibase.com.tw.