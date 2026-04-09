IBASE MBB1002 Delivers AI Acceleration with AMD EPYC Embedded 8004 and PCIe Gen5

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: IBASE

IBASE Technology Inc. introduced the AMD EPYC Embedded 8004 powered MBB1002, an AI eATX motherboard developed to deliver enhanced multi-core performance and power efficiency, aiding faster AI inference, real-time analytics, and high-throughput computing for edge AI and data-intensive applications.

The MBB1002 supports up to 576GB DDR5-4800 ECC memory with five PCIe Gen5 x16 slots enabling the integration of GPUs and AI accelerators for scaling performance based on developing workload demands. Dual 10GbE LAN and high-speed NVMe storage guarantees ultra-fast data transfer and seamless system responsiveness for mission-critical deployments.

It is engineered to streamline deployment while optimizing performance by supporting various I/O including SATA, PCIe Gen5 NVMe, and USB 3.2 with PDPC support. The MBB1002 is ideal for smart manufacturing, intelligent transportation, AIoT, and edge computing.

Features:

AMD EPYC Embedded 8004 Processor

Up to 64 cores, delivering high-performance computing for AI and data-intensive workloads

AI-Ready PCIe Gen5 Expansion

Five PCIe Gen5 x16 slots for GPUs and AI accelerators, enabling scalable AI deployment

High-Capacity DDR5 Memory

Supports up to 576GB DDR5 RDIMM with ECC for fast, reliable data processing

High-Speed Networking

Dual 10GbE LAN ports for high-bandwidth, low-latency data transmission

Industrial-Grade Platform Design

Robust, scalable architecture optimized for edge AI, automation, and mission-critical applications

For more information, visit ibase.com.tw.