Embedded Computing Design

IBASE MBB1002 Delivers AI Acceleration with AMD EPYC Embedded 8004 and PCIe Gen5

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 09, 2026

News

IBASE MBB1002 Delivers AI Acceleration with AMD EPYC Embedded 8004 and PCIe Gen5
Image Credit: IBASE

IBASE Technology Inc. introduced the AMD EPYC Embedded 8004 powered MBB1002, an AI eATX motherboard developed to deliver enhanced multi-core performance and power efficiency, aiding faster AI inference, real-time analytics, and high-throughput computing for edge AI and data-intensive applications.

The MBB1002 supports up to 576GB DDR5-4800 ECC memory with five PCIe Gen5 x16 slots enabling the integration of GPUs and AI accelerators for scaling performance based on developing workload demands. Dual 10GbE LAN and high-speed NVMe storage guarantees ultra-fast data transfer and seamless system responsiveness for mission-critical deployments.

It is engineered to streamline deployment while optimizing performance by supporting various I/O including SATA, PCIe Gen5 NVMe, and USB 3.2 with PDPC support. The MBB1002 is ideal for smart manufacturing, intelligent transportation, AIoT, and edge computing.

Features:

AMD EPYC Embedded 8004 Processor

  • Up to 64 cores, delivering high-performance computing for AI and data-intensive workloads

AI-Ready PCIe Gen5 Expansion

  • Five PCIe Gen5 x16 slots for GPUs and AI accelerators, enabling scalable AI deployment

High-Capacity DDR5 Memory

  • Supports up to 576GB DDR5 RDIMM with ECC for fast, reliable data processing

High-Speed Networking

  • Dual 10GbE LAN ports for high-bandwidth, low-latency data transmission

Industrial-Grade Platform Design

  • Robust, scalable architecture optimized for edge AI, automation, and mission-critical applications

For more information, visit ibase.com.tw.

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Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

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