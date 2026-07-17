ICYMI Ep69: Imec, Diraq, NXP, GaN

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Hello Embedded Professionals, Engineers, and Developers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday July 18, 2026, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, some news from the quantum computing world. Imec and Diraq recently announced that they have demonstrated the coherent operation and readout of an eight silicon MOS spin-qubit array. The results were published in Nature Communications, and the partners say this marks an important step toward scalable quantum processors manufactured with the same industrial technologies used to produce semiconductor chips today.

Our next story comes from NXP. The silicon giant announced its new UCODE Nxm, a RAIN RFID IC reportedly designed for high-capacity item identification in industrial IoT and digital product passport applications. It supports 880 bits of total shared memory with up to 496-bit EPC memory and up to 752-bit user memory. The integrated circuit is designed for manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and aviation. NXP says it can store extended data directly on the tag while maintaining standards-based privacy and data integrity.

Finally, we’re featuring a look at the state of GaN in embedded power designs. This wide-bandgap semiconductor material is able to make energy use more efficient by reducing energy loss in transmission by cutting losses in switching and conversions, and in this piece we take a look at some of the leading applications and implementations.

In our Embedded Insights segment, Ken’s Trends, Ken talks about energy. This segment is brought to you by the upcoming AI at the Edge Day.

AI at the Edge Day will take place September 3 and will dig into the how to build a framework for designing Edge AI as it continues to grow as a foundational technology in many industries. There’s plenty of time to register, and you should, so visit embeddedcomputing.com/webcasts to join the audience. There is still limited room left for speakers to join the faculty, and if you think you or a colleague would be a good fit, please reach out at [email protected].

Make sure you look for the In Case You Missed It Linked In Newsletter for even more stories you don’t want to miss, coming out every Monday.



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We’ll be off on vacation next week, so have a great weekend.