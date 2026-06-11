Synaptics, Accton, Gallopwave, and HYTech Sign MoU to Advance Edge AI-Powered UAV Technologies

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

“Edge AI enables devices to process and respond to information closer to where it is generated,” said Vikram Gupta, VP & GM, Edge Compute & Connectivity Solutions Division, Synaptics. “Through this collaboration, we intend to explore how onboard AI processing, connectivity, navigation technologies, and UAV platforms may work together to support future innovation in intelligent aerial systems.”

Outlined in the MoU is a framework for the partners to evaluate prospects for collaboration, and potential research and development related to UAV applications. Cooperation is subject to the companies entering into definitive agreements.

“Combining Synaptics’ compute and connectivity with Gallopwave’s navigation software and HYTech’s UAV platform lets us evaluate how these technologies can work together as an integrated system,” said Enco Liew, VP of Value Line PBU, Accton Technology. “Our focus is on bringing together the different components required to support reliable operation in real-world environments.”

According to the press release, the partnership will bring together expertise across Edge AI, wireless connectivity, navigation software, UAV technologies, and system integration for future support of UAV applications in areas such as search-and-rescue, delivery, and wildlife conservation.

For more information, visit Synaptics Incorporated, Accton Technology Corporation, Gallopwave Incorporation, and Hsuan Yuan Technology Co. Ltd. (HYTech).