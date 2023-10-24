Engineering Hero: Turning IVs into Sensor-Enabled Medical Devices

In this fifth installment of Engineering Heroes, sponsored by Wind River, we’d like to introduce you to Samer Mabrouk, a Postdoctoral Research Fellow and Georgia Institute of Technology.

Originally from Egypt, Samer grew up fascinated with building things, always asking for things like Legos as rewards when he did well in school. Couple that with growing up in the midst of the dawn of smartphone technology, and Samer’s love for engineering was solidified.

Today, as a postdoc research fellow, he’s even drawn on his background in embedded to create a sensor-equipped device that can be attached to an IV to help keep medical staff apprised of the stability of an IV in use. Sometimes, IVs can move after they’ve been inserted into a vein, or the vein can weaken. Rather than finding out later, these sensors can detect and alert a staff member when these types of things happen.

But you can hear directly from Samer in the video above, and stay tuned for more Engineering Heroes content!

