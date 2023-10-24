Engineering Hero: An Early Start in Development

Welcome to the fourth installment of Engineering Heroes, sponsored by Wind River, where we take a closer look at the lives of unsung heroes in the world of engineering whose work impacts uncountable lives across the globe. See the bottom of the article for additional content on Levi Zima and our other heroes.

In this fourth installment of our Engineering Heroes series, sponsored by Wind River, we honor Levi Zima, an RF Microwave Engineer. Levi was born in Oregon, spent several years of childhood in Wisconsin, and currently resides in Florida, just north of Orlando.

Levi may have just recently graduated from the University of Central Florida, but he’s been coding since he was 7 years old. Having started development so young, and been raised around it with his family also entrenched in the engineering world, Levi is one person who understands how useful a deep background can be for young, aspiring engineers. He even created a small radio kit that was specifically designed to teach children about how radio works and how to solder. He's also worked on boards using the home automation protocol Z-Wave.

But check out the podcast to hear from Levi himself, as well as his father, and stay tuned for more Engineering Heroes content.

Editor's Note: For more Engineering Hero content, check out the links below.

Daire McNamara, Director and Firmware Engineer, Emdalo Technologies:

Nandini Kappiah, Senior Director of Software Engineering, Google:

Valentyn Hlukhotskyy, Senior Java Software Engineer, Euristiq:

Levi Zima, RF Microwave Engineer: