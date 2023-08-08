Engineering Hero podcast: Daire McNamara Takes on Microchip's PolarFire SoC

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Welcome to the podcast portion of our Engineering Heroes series, where we recognize design engineers and developers who do amazing work that impacts countless lives around the world.

They are not known to most and receive very little credit outside of the teams they work with. And frankly, our heroes are fine with that — but we think they deserve some recognition. If not for their incredible innovations, many of our modern inventions would not exist, or would have come far later.

The hero that’s honored in this podcast was involved in a project related to the world-famous International Space Station, flight-qualifying still-maturing hardware for use in the Intelligent Space Station Interface. Yet the name Daire McNamara remains mostly unknown.

Daire, a lifelong resident of Ireland, works as a director, project manager, and firmware developer at Emdalo Technologies. Emdalo is a small embedded software development company that specializes in chip bring-up, among other engineering disciplines like embedded Linux, combining it with the appropriate hardware to perform AI at the IoT Edge.

But we’d like Daire and those who worked with him to tell you about his role in the ISS project. Check out the podcast.

Note that the video of Daire went live last week.

