Embedded Executive: AI Is an Energy Hog That We Have To Deal With | Empower Semiconductor

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

May 28, 2025

We talk about AI a lot here at Embedded Computing Design, and that’s a huge understatement. What we don’t talk about often is the power required to keep the data centers going, specifically the data centers that form the backbone of all this AI activity. 

When you talk to experts in this space, they’ll tell you that the amount of power needed, specifically the power density, is staggering. One of those experts, Tim Phillips, President, CEO, and Founder of Empower Semiconductor, joined me on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. He gave some insight into what we need to do to handle the power (and associated heat) issue.

 
