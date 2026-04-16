Embedded Computing Design

AAEON CEXD-INTRBL Powered by Intel Core Ultra X7 Targets Next-Gen Robotics Applications

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 16, 2026

News

AAEON CEXD-INTRBL Powered by Intel Core Ultra X7 Targets Next-Gen Robotics Applications
Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON introduced its CEXD-INTRBL, an open robotics development system powered by an Intel Core Ultra X7 Processor 358H CPU, an integrated Intel Arc B390 GPU, and NPU 5.0. The solution delivers up to 180 TOPS of AI performance. It is ideal for humanoid robotics and autonomous vehicle platform building.

“We pride ourselves not only on how quickly we are able to leverage new technologies, but also on our dedication to building unique, creative solutions to address the needs of our customers,” said Kevin Chiu, Vice President of AAEON’s Embedded Computing Business Unit and Design Support Division. “From the outset we were confident we could create an all-in-one development system with the potential to usher in the next generation of advanced robotics, and with the CEXD-INTRBL, we feel we have succeeded in doing so.” Chiu added.

Highlights include two FAKRA connectors supporting up to eight GMSL camera inputs as well as interfaces for peripheral device installation such as four USB Type-C ports for the LiDAR, infrared, and depth sensors required for robotics, a 22-bit GPIO through a HAT 40, and 2.5GbE LAN ports with IEEE 1588 PTP (Precision Time Protocol) alongside an external CANBus port.

The CEXD-INTRBL is compatible with Windows 11 (64-bit) and Ubuntu 25.04, or Ubuntu 24.04 and later.

For more information, visit aaeon.com.

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Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

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Industrial - Automation & Robotics
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