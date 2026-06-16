Automate 2026: CODESYS To Demonstrate Virtual Control, Software-Defined Automation, and AI-Powered Solutions

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: CODESYS Corporation CODESYS Corporation will be in Booth 26030 at Automate 2026, taking place June 22–25, 2026, at McCormick Place in Chicago. Its booth will showcase the latest developments in software-defined automation, virtual control, safety, and AI-supported engineering.

The booth will have automation experts, live demonstrations, and discussions on how CODESYS solutions support applications across machine and plant engineering, industrial control, and Industry 4.0 initiatives.

Highlights:

CODESYS Virtual Control SL, the virtual PLC for even more hardware independence

CODESYS Virtual Safe Control SL, the virtual PLC for safety applications

AI approaches: CODESYS Development System MCP Server | AI-supported engineering

CODESYS 4, the web-based next-gen development environment

“Automate is an important opportunity to connect with manufacturers, machine builders, and technology innovators who are driving the next generation of industrial automation,” said Markus Bachman, President CODESYS Corporation. “We look forward to demonstrating how CODESYS technologies support open, software-driven automation strategies that help customers achieve greater agility and performance.”

For more information, visit us.codesys.com/products/.