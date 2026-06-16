Embedded Computing Design

Automate 2026: CODESYS To Demonstrate Virtual Control, Software-Defined Automation, and AI-Powered Solutions

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 16, 2026

News

Image Credit: CODESYS Corporation

CODESYS Corporation will be in Booth 26030 at Automate 2026, taking place June 22–25, 2026, at McCormick Place in Chicago. Its booth will showcase the latest developments in software-defined automation, virtual control, safety, and AI-supported engineering.

The booth will have automation experts, live demonstrations, and discussions on how CODESYS solutions support applications across machine and plant engineering, industrial control, and Industry 4.0 initiatives.

Highlights:

  • CODESYS Virtual Control SL, the virtual PLC for even more hardware independence
  • CODESYS Virtual Safe Control SL, the virtual PLC for safety applications
  • AI approaches: CODESYS Development System MCP Server | AI-supported engineering
  • CODESYS 4, the web-based next-gen development environment

“Automate is an important opportunity to connect with manufacturers, machine builders, and technology innovators who are driving the next generation of industrial automation,” said Markus Bachman, President CODESYS Corporation. “We look forward to demonstrating how CODESYS technologies support open, software-driven automation strategies that help customers achieve greater agility and performance.”

For more information, visit us.codesys.com/products/.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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