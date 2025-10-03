GIGAIPC Brings Versatile Solutions for AI and Industrial

Whitepaper

Industrial enterprises are rapidly evolving their operations and updating their technology to incorporate Edge AI tools and applications with the goal of leveraging machine vision, machine learning, and other factory automation tools to increase profits, find new efficiencies, and streamline operations.

GIGAIPC has introduced an upgraded portfolio of industrial motherboards across its new ATX, micro-ATX, and mini-ITX lineups to help companies meet these needs. Built on the latest Intel®️ Core™️ Ultra Processor (Series 2) platform, the lineup includes Q870- and H810-based boards, delivering exceptional performance for complex workloads and the capabilities required for smart factory operations, edge AI, and retail use.