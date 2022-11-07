Product of the Week: APLEX Technology’s HELIO HMI Series

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Human-machine interfaces (HMIs) in factory automation spaces may not be the first application you think of when you imagine a rugged factory solution, but they are the key to ensuring the smooth communication and reliable operation between industrial computer solutions and the individuals within these environments that use them.

Most commonly known for their ability to withstand tough and unpredictable environments, industrial computer products are designed to provide the aforementioned features, in addition to efficient graphics processing and high-performance capabilities. All of these features are highlighted in APLEX Technology’s HELIO HMI Series, with Intel Tiger Lake 11th generation Core i3 and i5 processors with up to 64GB of DDR4, for smart manufacturing, factory automation, control and communication, SCADA and robotic applications, process control, and more.

Within the fanless HELIO series, there is the HELIO 9C Panel PC series and the HELIO 1A Display series, both providing a differentiated set of features, which we’ll talk about later.

APLEX Technology’s HELIO HMI Series in Action

The HELIO HMI product series features 10.1" to 21.5" TFT-LCDs, an IP66 certified front bezel, high brightness for low light environments, optional AG/AR coating, optical bonding with fix-holes on the panel frame to protect against the intrusion of debris into the interior, and auto-dimming for bright sunlit environments.

Additional design characteristics of the HELIO series include a full-range panel and a narrow bezel composed of aluminum die-casting. For flexibility and ease of movement throughout automation environments the series includes fasteners and rapid positioning.

Some may refer to HMIs in manufacturing and automation environments as the main center for control, and with that, the I/O operations must be vast enough provide the solution’s main purpose: communication. The HELIO-1 series does just that. The solution is equipped with one VGA connector for video output, one HDMI for audio and video interfacing, one DP port digital display interfacing, and OSD control for users to customize their view of what’s being displayed.

The HELIO-9 panel PC series provides more options for communication as opposed to display with four USB 3.0, two GbE LAN, one COM, and one DP/HDMI port, with support for the TB-528 series expansion cards for Mini-PCIe, COM, LAN, CAN BUS, Digital I/O, POE, and USB ports. Protection for the ports is provided by APLEX’s optional I/O cable to prevent debris even further. For internet connectivity, the HELIO series supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, LTE, 5G, and Giga LAN for high-speed transfer rates.

The differentiating features between the HELIO 9C Panel PC series and the HELIO 1A Display series are listed below:

HELIO 9C Panel PC series:

11th Gen. Intel Core i3/i5 Processor

2 x 260Pin SO-DIMM DDR4 slot, up to 64GB 3200MHz

Flat front panel touch screen with IP66 front bezel and fanless design

DC 9~36V wide-ranging power input

Support expansion via full-size Mini-PCIe and M.2 slots

Support TPM2.0 hardware security

High brightness 1,000 nits for option

HELIO 1A Display series:

Gap free sealing and slim front frame architecture at front bezel

Flat front panel touch screen with IP66 compliant front bezel

High brightness LCD and auto dimming for option

Wide range DC 9~36V power input

Getting Started with APLEX Technology’s HELIO Series

APLEX Technology’s HELIO series can be viewed in the company’s video below with additional images and an and overview of the series’ size comparisons, assembly, features, and more.

