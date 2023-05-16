Vecow to Demonstrate at Automate 2023

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Vecow

New Taipei City, Taiwan. Vecow will be demonstrating its Edge AI solution services in Detroit at the Automate 2023 running through May 22 – 25. Visit booth #6215 where Vecow will be showcasing it AI technology within its mobile robot platforms, as well as industrial IoT solutions for automotive markets.

AI Platforms:

Intel and Arm based processors power Vecow AI platforms which include the ECX-3000 PEG, RCX-2000 PEG, EVS-2000 and EAC-5000 foe smart factories.

Vision standards such as 10GigE, GigE PoE, USB 3, and GMSL camera interfaces, accelerate AI Vision applications.

Mobile Robot Platforms:

Vecow mobile robot platforms are designed for applications where space is important with a fanless platform built on NVIDIA Jetson environment.

IoT/DAQ :

Vecow will showcase its miniature fanless systems powered by Intel Atom x6211E processor, the PBC-1000, and ESP-1000 highlighting LAN switch capabilities.

"We are excited to meet our customers in person,” said Thomas Su, Vice President at Vecow. “At the show, we announced our latest Time Synchronization solution that offers three technologies - time winding, time stamping and time keeping. With those core technologies, autonomous vehicles and robotics will operate more accurately, efficient and safer.”

For more information, visit vecow.com