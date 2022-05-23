Embedded Computing Design

embedded world 2022: HY-LINE

May 23, 2022

Press Release

Image Provided by HY-LINE

The meeting place for the embedded community: As the world's largest trade fair of its kind, embedded world is a must for everyone involved in the development, purchasing and application of embedded technologies in the areas of hardware, software, tools and services.

Visit us in the "Electronic Displays Area" at our booth 578 in hall 1 and don't miss the opportunity to experience the latest technologies and products up close. Our experts will advise you individually on a variety of different topics such as display and touch technologies, embedded computing, connectivity, power electronics, power supply technology, wireless and IoT system solutions.

We will show you live at the booth:

  • Transparent OLED
  • Holographic touch
  • HY-LINE glass button
  • HY box
  • AnySurface Keyboard
  • voice control
  • 5G & Cellular
  • Bluetooth 5 & WiFi 6
  • RFID & NFC / Energy Harvesting
  • Thread, Zigbee and Mesh
  • HY-Di Smart Battery System
  • power supply

You are welcome to arrange an appointment with us at the exhibition stand. But even without an appointment, we look forward to your visit.

For more information, visit: www.hy-line-group.com/de-de/newsroom/veranstaltungen/embedded-world-2022~e14796

