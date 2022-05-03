2022 COMPUTEX CEO Keynotes & Forum

Image Provided by Computex 2022 COMPUTEX CEO Keynotes & Forum: Analysis of Forward-thinking Trends in Global Technology Ecosystems. Registration Opens on April 27!

(TAIPEI, April 18, 2022) The long-awaited COMPUTEX Taipei 2022 will be grandly held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, from May 24 to May 27, 2022. Taiwan External Trade Development Council, co-organizer of COMPUTEX, will also organize various events, including the COMPUTEX CEO Keynotes & Forum, that professionals look forward to during the exhibition. CEOs and senior executives from global tech giants are invited to attend the Keynotes & Forum. Registration for the Keynotes & Forum will open on April 27. People from all sectors are welcome to register for the event online.

COMPUTEX CEO Keynotes feature six core themes

This year, the show features six main themes: Accelerating Intelligence, Connected X-Experience, Digital Resilience, Innovative Computing, Innovations & Startups, and Sustainability. The COMPUTEX CEO Keynotes will revolve around said themes, covering the hottest trends in technological development in recent years. These trends include AI computing, smart applications, and innovations developed by startups while incorporating digital resilience, connected x-experience, and sustainability to build a closer connection with the technology industry. With their knowledgeable insights, CEO Keynote speakers will provide participants with opportunities to learn about trends in advanced technologies across the globe. The participants can then take advantage of what they have learned to identify new business opportunities in the market. Don't miss this exciting opportunity!

COMPUTEX Forum focuses on Technology Empowerment and Creating the New Normal

This year, the COMPUTEX Forum focuses on "Technology Empowerment and Creating the New Normal." There will be speakers from renowned international tech companies. The theme of the morning session is "Technology Empowerment - Building Industry Chain", in which tech giants will share their ideas on new AI technologies used at the current stage to drive changes in and bring opportunities to the industry. The afternoon session will develop a sustainability plan with the topic of "Creating the New Normal - Realizing Future Scenarios." The speakers will emphasize how the metaverse drives AR and VR business opportunities and how enterprises use digital technologies to deploy ESG management amid the global trend toward carbon neutrality to achieve sustainability in the new normal that is full of hope.

Tech companies will gather at COMPUTEX to display their latest technologies and products. The online show, COMPUTEX DigitalGo, will be available from May 24 to June 6, during which the following activities will be held: an online procurement meeting, a live studio, and a guided tour of the themes. These activities will help vendors connect with the world and steal a march on the fast-paced tech industry. For more registration information, please visit the show's website: https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/search.

COMPUTEX website: https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/

InnoVEX website: https://www.innovex.com.tw/

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About Taiwan External Trade Development Council

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is Taiwan's foremost trade promotion organization. TAITRA is a public-benefit corporation founded by the Ministry of Economic Affairs by uniting industry and commerce groups from the private sector with the purpose of helping them expand their global reach. Currently, TAITRA has a team of more than 1,300 trade professionals, both domestically and abroad. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. It has also signed cooperation agreements with 319 sister organizations that promote international trade. By forming a comprehensive trade services network that provides zero-time-difference and borderless real-time services, TAITRA continues to work with enterprises to jointly pursue the steady development of Taiwan's economy. It is the best partner for your success in business expansion.

