AAEON and The Embedded Kit Collaborate to Simplify Software and Hardware Integration

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: The Embedded Kit

AAEON announced its collaboration with The Embedded Kit to offer a complete solution for the challenges facing industrial companies such as integration, maintenance, and cybersecurity. The partnership will provide a seamless and efficient design process by simplifying the complexities of software and hardware integration.

To simplify development and maintenance procedures, The Embedded Kit is a tooling ecosystem for embedded systems running on Linux. Out-of-the-box software products include Linux distribution, a device management platform, an embedded testing tool, and a CVE Scanner.

“We are proud to partner with AAEON to integrate their powerful de next-RAP8 hardware into our Linux distribution for AI edge computing applications. This collaboration highlights our mutual commitment to delivering industrial-grade quality and security right out of the box, allowing device manufacturers to accelerate their software development while ensuring robust system protection,” said Pierre GAL, Head of Product Development at The Embedded Kit.

Security Features:

Yocto image

Secure boot

OTA Update

Vulnerability Monitoring

The Embedded Kit is tailored for AAEON’s de next-RAP8 hardware.

AAEON’s de next-RAP8, a card-size single board computer leveraging the latest 13th Generation Intel Core Processors (formerly Raptor Lake), is a high-performing and flexible solution for AI edge computing applications. Enhanced performance is possible with multiple CPU cores and up to 16GB LPDDR5 memory.

Expansion options include 4G Connectivity, Wi-Fi Modules, and AI Accelerators. The de next-RAP8 is designed to handle demanding workloads like real-time image and video processing, machine learning, and industrial automation.

Victor Lai, Managing Director at AAEON ends,“By combining our cutting-edge AI edge hardware with The Embedded Kit’s robust embedded systems software, we're providing equipment manufacturers with a seamless, secure, and efficient solution. This collaboration not only accelerates time-to-market but also ensures our customers can focus on innovation, knowing they have a reliable and secure foundation.”

For more information, visit theembeddedkit.io and aaeon.com/en.