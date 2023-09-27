Embedded Computing Design

ADATA Industrial Puts a Coat on SSD/DRAM

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 27, 2023

News

ADATA Industrial Puts a Coat on SSD/DRAM
Image Credit: ADATA

Taipei, Taiwan. ADATA is now offering a special polymer coating for all of its products. The surface of the PCBA is covered in coating to protect SSD/DRAM printed circuit boards and components from surrounding environmental challenges. ADATA chooses polydimethylsiloxane formulations with quick-drying and moisture-proof properties to deliver a specific coat thickness depending on application use.

ADATA’s Coating Technology

  • Coverage around the IC, PIN corners, and BGA solder balls
  • Rapid coating of precise shapes at thicknesses of 50um-210um
  • Quick drying of components in curing oven

The coating meets the requirements of the following standards, IPC-A-610E, MIL-STD-810G, ASTM B-117, RoHS, and UL.

For more information, visit industrial.adata.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Storage
Security
Security - Hardware Security
Security - IEC 61508/60601, ISO 26262 & Other Standards
AI & Machine Learning
Embedded Executive: Get Your AI Platform Out the Door, SparkCognition

September 27, 2023

MORE
Debug & Test
Back to Basics: Quality Assurance & Testing

September 27, 2023

MORE
Healthcare
Ambiq Announces Apollo4 Lite and Apollo4 Blue Lite System-on-Chips to Accelerate Remote Monitoring in Digital Health Applications

July 18, 2023

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: SECO
SECO and Qualcomm Power AI Together

September 25, 2023

MORE