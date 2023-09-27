ADATA Industrial Puts a Coat on SSD/DRAM

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ADATA

Taipei, Taiwan. ADATA is now offering a special polymer coating for all of its products. The surface of the PCBA is covered in coating to protect SSD/DRAM printed circuit boards and components from surrounding environmental challenges. ADATA chooses polydimethylsiloxane formulations with quick-drying and moisture-proof properties to deliver a specific coat thickness depending on application use.

ADATA’s Coating Technology

Coverage around the IC, PIN corners, and BGA solder balls

Rapid coating of precise shapes at thicknesses of 50um-210um

Quick drying of components in curing oven

The coating meets the requirements of the following standards, IPC-A-610E, MIL-STD-810G, ASTM B-117, RoHS, and UL.

