Akasa’s Kepler is a Fanless 2U Rackmount Case with Passive Cooling for Intel Processors

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

November 13, 2025

Image Credit: Akasa

Akasa released the Kepler, a 2U rack-mountable, fanless case for Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards. It supports passive cooling for Intel Core (12th-14th Gen) and Core Ultra (15th Gen) processors up to 35W TDP utilizing Intel LGA1851 and LGA1700 sockets.

The design employs an aluminum thermal module and dual copper heat pipes to transfer heat effectively from the CPU to the external aluminum fins. This improves the surface area for quick dissipation into the surrounding air without moving parts.

Front interfaces include two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and four 2.5” SATA SSD/HDD drive bays with tool-free, lockable, hot-swap trays. The back consists of four low-profile PCIe expansion cards. Seamless installation and servicing is achieved with two pull-out handlebars when used in standard 19” server racks.

The 150W fanless AC-to-DC ATX PSU is developed for quiet and consistent operation. It delivers multi-voltage output (+3.3V, +5V, +5V standby, +12V, -12V) and supports full range AC input (90–264 VAC).

Operating temperature range is -10°C to 70°C, achieving up to 83 percent efficiency with Class D active power factor correction. Safeguards include built-in over-voltage, over-temperature, and short-circuit protection, adding to its compliance with BS IEC 62368-1 and UL 62368-1 ITE safety standards, while also meeting EMI EN 55022 Class B standards for interference-free operation in delicate electronics surroundings.

Also included is an ATX 24-pin main connector, 4+4-pin CPU connector, SATA power connector, and main power cord with EU, UK and US main plug types offered currently.

Ideal Applications:

  • Industrial Automation and Control Systems
  • Embedded Computing and Servers
  • Audio-visual and Broadcasting Equipment
  • Telecommunications
  • Medical and Laboratory Instrumentation
  • NAS/RAID Storage Systems

For more information, visit akasa.com.tw/.

