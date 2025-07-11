Avalue’s EPS-RPR Rugged PC Enables Seamless Integration Across Smart Industries

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Avalue Technology Inc.

Avalue Technology Inc. introduced its EPS-RPR fanless rugged embedded system delivering a high performing, consistent, and flexible embedded platform ideal for smart manufacturing, autonomous vehicles, and intelligent retail applications. The EPS-RPR leverages the 14th Gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 processors and supports DDR5 5600 MHz memory.

Suitable for harsh environments, the EPS-RPR has an operating temperature of -10°C to 55°C. It supports four 4K display outputs, dual Intel LAN ports (2.5GbE and 1GbE), six COM ports, and eight USB ports. The platform expansion options include one M.2 Key-B, one Key-E, one Key-M, and mPCIe, allowing simple integration with Wi-Fi, LTE/5G, and various I/O modules.

The EPS-RPR is CE and FCC Class B certified, rated IP50, supports TPM 2.0.

For more information, visit avalue.com.

