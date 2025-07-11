Embedded Computing Design

Avalue’s EPS-RPR Rugged PC Enables Seamless Integration Across Smart Industries

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

July 11, 2025

Image Credit: Avalue Technology Inc.

Avalue Technology Inc. introduced its EPS-RPR fanless rugged embedded system delivering a high performing, consistent, and flexible embedded platform ideal for smart manufacturing, autonomous vehicles, and intelligent retail applications. The EPS-RPR leverages the 14th Gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 processors and supports DDR5 5600 MHz memory.

Suitable for harsh environments, the EPS-RPR has an operating temperature of -10°C to 55°C. It supports four 4K display outputs, dual Intel LAN ports (2.5GbE and 1GbE), six COM ports, and eight USB ports. The platform expansion options include one M.2 Key-B, one Key-E, one Key-M, and mPCIe, allowing simple integration with Wi-Fi, LTE/5G, and various I/O modules.

The EPS-RPR is CE and FCC Class B certified, rated IP50, supports TPM 2.0.

For more information, visit avalue.com.
 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

Analog & Power
